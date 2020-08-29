https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/failed-bridgeport-bank-employees-charged-by-feds-with-embezzlement

Four former employees of a failed Bridgeport bank have been charged in a $29 million embezzlement scheme, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The charges revolve around Washington Federal Bank for Savings, on Archer Avenue, which was shut down in 2017 amid an investigation into fraud.

Among those charged were two of Washington Federal Bank for Savings’ top executives: Rosallie C. Corvitte, 45, of Chicago, who was the bank’s chief financial officer and treasurer, and Jane V. Iriondo, 39, of Boise, Idaho, who was corporate secretary.

Also charged: Alicia Mandujano, 49, of Chicago, who was a loan servicer, and Cathy M. Torres, 39, of Chicago, a former loan officer.

All four are accused of conspiring to embezzle the $29 million with Robert Kowalski, a lawyer and developer who was a major customer of the bank and already had been indicted with his sister Jan R. Kowalski, also a Chicago attorney, on charges they concealed assets related to Robert Kowalski’s bankruptcy case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

