In an interview reminiscent of Joel Osteen repeatedly saying “I don’t know” to CNN’s Larry King’s questions about the exclusivity of Christ, a visibly uncomfortable Lecrae hemmed and hawed his way through an interview asking about whether he’d go to a gay wedding and ultimately whether or homosexuality is a sin, serving as a damning indictment against the once-favored son of TGC and showing himself ashamed of God’s word.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, posted in part below, the host pressed Lecrae on his opinion of Chick-Fil-A President Dan Cathy making statements that are pro-family and against homosexuality, wanting to know if he agrees with them.

Lecrae, clearly not wanting to discuss any of this, engages in a bit of shucking and thriving, dancing around the answers in hopes of maintaining a burgeoning career and the approval of the world, putting on some comically clueless facial expressions and awkwardly asking Vlad “Does he still stand by that today?” as if our Lord’s view on marriage and sex and family is somehow not true yesterday, today, and forever. Seriously. The man looks shook to his soul.

Quickly confronted with a followup question over what the hop-hop-artist would do if his son were to come out as a homosexual, Lecrae puts on a masterclass of Matthew 10:33.

My thing is like this, I don’t… like… my brother’s gay..you know what I’m saying? And I don’t…I don’t condemn him. I don’t look down on him for him being attracted to [the same sex]. I don’t condemn him, you know what I’m saying? Like, if anything we will dialogue so that I can have a better understanding. Cuz’ I don’t profess to be like ‘I got this all figured out, and I know the way this should be.’ Like, I’m trying to read the bible, I’m trying to have conversations with people, and I’m trying to understand, you know the perspective, you know what I’m saying? And I feel like anybody who wants to come at a person negatively, like, if you were a Christian and you came at me negatively, then it’s like you’re not giving me the grace and the space to be a learner. You know what I mean? Help me, you know, give me the grace and space to learn, and that’s how we move forward.

Lecrae is 40 years old and has claimed to be a Christian for half that. He’s rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of Christian leaders for nearly the whole time, and he still doesn’t know that Homosexuality is a sin? Is he ignorant, or just a coward?

“You can point something out to me and say ‘hey, this is what it says, Lecrae. You should know better, you should know this.’ Well, you know, give me the grace and the space to take my time and to understand the perspective on it and to understand why these people think this way and like, that’s the perspective I have. I’m more of a learner and I give people the grace and the space as I’m processing and as I’m learning and just walk with people through that, you know what I mean? Just be a life-long learner, man.

[embedded content]

Vlad asks Lecrae if he’d be in his son’s gay wedding if he were asked to, and he totally would.

My thing is this. I want to support my son and let him know that I love him, you know what I’m saying? Let him know that I care about him. So for me it’s not about–my son’s going to know it’s not about a wedding,- it’s about, like, my dad being supportive of who I am as a person through and through, you know what I’m mean?

Unbelievably, he then proceeds to compare the sinfulness of a homosexual lifestyle to a preference between which sports his son is going to play.

Like, it’s not about do you agree with this decision or do you agree with this decision. You know what I’m saying? My son wants to play football and not basketball. I don’t like that…you know what I’m saying? I’m like ‘Bruh, I want you to play basketball, I don’t want you to play football. But I love you.’ You know what I mean? So even if I prefer you play basketball, I love you the person, so I’m going to rock with you the person, and I’m gonna walk with you. I’m a still be with you for the rest of your life.” So, you know what I’m saying I don’t know. You know, there’s some people who are not seeing, not going to wedding because they just didn’t like the spouse. Was that ok? You know what I’m saying? Like I just don’t like your spouse. I don’t like the fact that they’re older than you or younger than you. That’s some preferential type of stuff. And I mean like, give people the grace and the space to navigate that. ‘Why he can’t marry her? Oh, cuz I think she’s a golddigger’ well..you know..walk through this. You know what I’m saying?

It is quite evident that everyone knows exactly what he is saying.

Now I get it to form the standpoint of like..is it wrong or is it right, and that’s where I will say there’s so much nuance to it for me, in term of like….is marriage uh…..uhh…are we talking as a government sanction situation? Are we talking about two Christians, because if it’s two people who believe in the bible and they’re holding to what the bible says, well then now I’m like “what do you believe the bible says about this? If you don’t believe the bible, then cool why am I having this conversation with you? You know what I’m saying? It’s like, you do what you want to do.

[embedded content]

Lecrae has said the quote he loves and lives by is “If you live for peoples acceptance, you’ll die from their rejection.”

The man is living all right.

