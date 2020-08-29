https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-security-director-national/2020/08/29/id/984465

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, will no longer give two oversight committee in Congress “in-person” briefings on election security, and will rely instead on written updates, CNN reported Saturday.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, in a phone interview on “CNN Newsroom” with Fredericka Whitfield, reported the news would likely land like a bombshell on both sides of the aisle.

According to CNN, which cited an unnamed senior administration official, the DNI will not give sitdown briefings to the House Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, now headed by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Instead, the committees will get written updates, Tapper reported.

Both committees will still be able to get in-person briefings in other ways, including from the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Justice Department, for example, CNN reported.

Bill Evanina, the top U.S. counterintelligence official, had been charged with the briefings on current election security threats but Saturday’s news indicates he will no longer be leading those discussions on Capitol Hill, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Evanina stated China “prefers” an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November and Russia is working to “denigrate” former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bid.

“Republicans and Democrats on those committees prefer in-person briefings so that they can ask questions, challenge assumptions, conduct their oversight role properly,” Tapper said.

“Written updates in the view of many of these people, I’m sure, having covered this for years now, will not be sufficient.”

“This is going to come as relatively shocking news,” he added. “And I am quite certain it will alarm a lot of people who already are convinced that President Trump does not take issues of election security seriously, especially when it has to do with the Russians.”

The DNI announced July 24 foreign interference in U.S. elections was a continuing problem.

“Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer,” the DNI statement said at the time. “We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran.”

