https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/29/cnns-don-lemon-says-trump-supporters-are-suffering-from-cognitive-dissonance-because-they-just-cant-admit-they-made-the-wrong-choice/

We’ve seen takes like this earlier, but as the election draws closer, we’re seeing more of them: things like, “If you vote for Donald Trump you’re a racist. Period.” President Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention obviously rattled a lot of mainstream journalists, who were already triggered by the lack of social distancing at the White House (while just outside, protesters weren’t socially distancing while lining up to have their photo take with an effigy of Trump in a guillotine or harassing Sen. Rand Paul and others leaving the event and going back to their hotels).

Now CNN’s Don Lemon is doing some prime-time psychiatry and accusing Trump supporters of having a disconnect or cognitive dissonance because they just can’t admit they voted for the wrong person. And to punctuate his point, Lemon points his finger at the camera to make sure you know it’s you who has the problem.

UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon attacks Trump supporters: “it’s not Donald Trump’s issue, it’s yours”https://t.co/HNY9uU4drc pic.twitter.com/g6NU9nEEYS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2020

Proudly… my choice. Without reservation… my choice. In the name of freedom… my choice. — John Sanguinetti (@JohnSanguinetti) August 28, 2020

Man with cognitive dissonance explains cognitive dissonance 🤪 — DJaye (@daniejaye) August 28, 2020

@donlemon this worked out well for @HillaryClinton and it will work out well for Biden. Please continue. — jilly,ga (@jmill360) August 28, 2020

They got nothing. — Enjoythesimplethings (@shirleygermain7) August 28, 2020

They’re worried. Just look at Don Lemon’s body language — he sees the polling just like everyone else, and it’s not looking great for Joe Biden. — Alex R (@AlexPilotUSA) August 28, 2020

Projection, it’s a thing. — Jan Scott (@JanScottfrmOtt) August 28, 2020

Cognitive Dissonance is a bitch. — ☧ Stephen Watkins 🇺🇸 (@twytchiworx) August 28, 2020

Don Lemon honestly is a 12 year old child. His mind is that of a child. 🤦🏽 — Gooman436 (@SamGooman436) August 28, 2020

Hahaha!! Guess what? I’m going to make that same choice this time around, too. 🤟🏼🤟🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — M 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Some_USA_Dude) August 28, 2020

The left is getting very, very nervous. pic.twitter.com/xQGZTAZ8WS — Moose (@CaptainMknuckle) August 28, 2020

Why can’t Trump supporters just be honest with themselves and admit they backed the wrong candidate? Poor Don Lemon certainly is frustrated that no matter how much he talks, people support the president and his agenda.

Related:

‘Quiet part out loud’: Don Lemon says ‘the rioting has to stop’ … because it’s hurting Dems’ poll numbers; Chris Cuomo agrees https://t.co/aEwlUaE1mH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

