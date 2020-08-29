https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/29/conservative-college-group-raising-funds-for-kyle-rittenhouse-tells-reporter-to-get-a-real-job/

Arizona Central reports that College Republicans United at Arizona State University has set up a fundraiser for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisc., and wounding a third. The paper also reports that College Republicans United “split from the more mainline ASU College Republicans chapter in recent years.”

Arizona Central’s Rachel Leingang passes along that when contacted by the paper about the fundraiser, the group was less than forthcoming.

ASU student group College Republicans United is raising funds for Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. The group told an @azcentral reporter “they do not speak to journalists with pronouns on their Twitter page” and to “get a real job.” https://t.co/U87WUCvqC3 — Rachel Leingang 🌵 (@rachelleingang) August 29, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) August 29, 2020

Wonderful — Ol’ Scratch Johnson (@EmJayHix) August 29, 2020

Supremely based — Philisophical Zombie (@Sp00ch) August 29, 2020

Awesome. 🔥 🔥 🔥 — Jack Kentner (@Jack_Kentner) August 29, 2020

Good for them. You people are the enemy of all Americans. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) August 29, 2020

Some hope for our youth after all — Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) August 29, 2020

Holy actual based — Nando (@NandeEttelea) August 29, 2020

real 💯 — Tony Hrvatska 🌲🕊 (@tonybalogna) August 29, 2020

ABSOLUTELY BASED — Mister Syrup (@mister_syrup1) August 29, 2020

Savage. — Roger the Alien (@rogerthealien08) August 29, 2020

I think I like them. — ⚖️TRY 2 Come & Take It🥃👠 PARLOR @Tallsassymommy (@6ftmommy) August 29, 2020

Just saw a teeny, tiny sparkle of free speech, free thinking, and the option to donate however you choose. Imagine that on a college campus. — Tracey Mcloughlin (@traceymcloughl1) August 29, 2020

I don’t know everything about these guys or their background, but so far what I’ve seen, @ASU_CRU is 🔥🔥🔥. Based. — AverageGuy (@AnonTwitDude) August 29, 2020

Young Kings. Salute. — 🇺🇸 Ayyyeee Jake🇺🇸 (@PinkPanda_says) August 29, 2020

Honestly, this is the greatest thing I’ve seen all day. — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) August 29, 2020

At least they didn’t tell the reporter to educate themselves in a computer programming language.

Related:

If you think you don’t need to put your preferred pronouns in your bio, that’s transphobia https://t.co/anxwHvGYGk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2019

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

