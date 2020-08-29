https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/29/conservative-college-group-raising-funds-for-kyle-rittenhouse-tells-reporter-to-get-a-real-job/

Arizona Central reports that College Republicans United at Arizona State University has set up a fundraiser for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisc., and wounding a third. The paper also reports that College Republicans United “split from the more mainline ASU College Republicans chapter in recent years.”

Arizona Central’s Rachel Leingang passes along that when contacted by the paper about the fundraiser, the group was less than forthcoming.

At least they didn’t tell the reporter to educate themselves in a computer programming language.

