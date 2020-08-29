http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/QGo-7lpHpBQ/coronavirus-in-one-state-92.php

The authorities attributed 8 new deaths to COVID-19 yesterday. Three of the decedents were in their 80’s, one in his 70’s, and two of the four were residents of long-term care facilities. LTC deaths now account for 73.6 percent of all deaths attributed to the disease.

Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann conducted yesterday’s regular press briefing (audio below). Ehresmann emphasized an uptick in the number of new cases. However, deaths (see above) and hospitalizations (301 total, 137 in intensive care) remain virtually indetectable.

How are they going to sustain the panic on which Governor Walz’s one-man rule is predicated? Ehresmann also reported on the Sturgis apocalypse radiating from the legendary biker’s rally in South Dakota. She stated that they now count 46 Minnesota cases attributable to the 10 days of festivities (August 7-16) involving some 450,000 visitors to the 80th annual edition of the event. You’d think they’re gonna have to do better than that to keep the fear flying.

