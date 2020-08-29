https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/corrupt-prosecutors-sdny-threatening-gag-orders-steve-bannon-brian-kolfage-even-media-personalities-support/

Former Trump Team Strategist Steve Bannon was indicted by corrupt Southern District of New York attorneys with three others, including Brian Kolfage, a war veteran who lost three limbs in Iraq.

These men were indicted on what appear to be overly aggressive and bogus charges related to their building a wall on the Southern border.

Their SDNY indictment screams of Andrew Weissmann-like corruption and prosecutorial abuse.

As we reported previously, dirty cop Robert Mueller and his deputy in crime Andrew Weissmann indicted a number of innocent individuals and companies of crimes over the years. Mueller is a crook and so is Weissmann who was at Hillary’s inauguration party and was informed of the fake Russia dossier in its very early days before the 2016 election. (Of course, Weissmann never considered this a conflict of interest preventing him from joining the Mueller investigative team.)

TRENDING: Kyle Rittenhouse Was Working as a Lifeguard in Kenosha the Day of the Shooting, Went to Clean Vandalism at School After Work

Weissmann and Mueller destroyed literally thousands of lives during their careers and are the epitome of Deep State crooks (e.g. Arthur Andersen’s 80,000 employees lost their jobs due to a false crime perpetrated on the organization by Mueller and Andrew Weissmann).



Sidney Powell was on with Mark Levin at FOX News and she described the actions taken by former FBI Head Robert Mueller during the Enron case in the early 2000’s. Powell wrote LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice after seeing a core group of federal prosecutors break all the rules, make up crimes, hide evidence, and send innocent people to prison in the Enron case. When she saw them promoted to the top of Obama’s DOJ and FBI she had had enough.

Powell discusses how Mueller hand picked Weissmann wanting this corrupt attorney on his team in their attempt to remove President Trump from office. Many believe Weissmann ran the coup –

Weissmann has a horrible record of prosecutorial abuse and the SDNY is no better.

[embedded content]

The Southern District of New York (SDNY) is reportedly after President Trump. No crimes are specified but it doesn’t matter. Weissmann recently encouraged the SDNY to bring in Roger Stone after his sentence was commuted by President Trump.

Of course, there are no crimes to prosecute, it’s all about abusing those you don’t like just like in a banana republic. This brash statement connects Weissmann with the SDNY.

As we reported previously, there are many indications the recent indictment of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others smells of Weissmann.

1. The timing is suspect. The announcement came during the DNC and five days before the beginning of the RNC.

2. The announcement involves someone connected to President Trump in an attempt to embarrass and besmirch the President.

3. The crimes are suspect at best, and are amplified by wording and reporting. (Powell has said Weissmann could make a birthday gift to your grandma look like a crime.)

4. There is no indication Bannon did anything wrong.

5. The MSM blasts the bogus indictment across the airwaves when announced.

6. The accusation is the accused spent 1% of donations on their expenses related to the fund raiser for building a wall on the Southern border. The SDNY makes it sound like they embezzled like the Clinton Foundation which never will be investigated by the SDNY.

7. New York is no where near the Southern border per our latest review of Google maps.

8. The next day it is leaked that Bannon met with a Chinese billionaire – which has nothing to do with the indictment and the billionaire is anti-CCP. Bannon speaks strongly against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). But it sounds bad so it was leaked.

These disgusting facts align with Weissmann’s prior prosecutorial abuse and manipulation using the MSM.

Now the SDNY is threatening another Weissmann corrupt and unconstitutional trick.

The SDNY is threatening to take away the defendents’ right to free speech.

This is a typical Weissmann tactic.

The SDNY is threatening to place a gag order, not just on those likely falsely indicted, but also on those who are supporting them in the media:

The SDNY and the Mueller gang are examples of our justice system run amuck.

The Justice Department needs to be rebuilt from the ground up in order to bring true justice back to the department and our nation. The political hits by the Democrats must stop!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]