The father of a man killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in June has filed $3 billion worth of claims against local and state governments in connection with the death of his son.

Lorenzo Anderson, a young man with special needs, was killed at the age of 19 on June 20.

“I just want to see justice for my son,” Anderson’s father, Horace Anderson, told the New York Post. “Somebody has to be held responsible. Something is not right and my son should still be alive to this day.”

Anderson filed three $1 billion claims — one each against Seattle, King County and the state of Washington. The occupied zone, which Mayor Jenny Durkan once praised as part of the city’s “summer of love” was eventually dismantled by authorities.

A claim-related document posted by Anderson’s attorneys said Seattle “allowed, supported, aided and abetted politically charged, armed, anarchist protestors to infiltrate, takeover, and govern a part of downtown Seattle” and that neither the state nor the county intervened.

“He didn’t have help. He needed help,” Anderson said.

The claim blames the various layers of government for allowing a lawless atmosphere to develop.

“Everyone was walking around with guns. It’s like the wild wild west,” Anderson said.

“You figure the police come in and they shut it down and clean up the area,” he added. “I never knew that people could come in and take over a whole city. That means there is no safety. The police aren’t doing their job.”

Anderson said the personal loss runs far deeper than any claim.

“Every morning I wake up and I miss him and I’m crying,” he went on. “Just today I’m just driving down the street crying thinking about it going to the dentist,” he said.

“Such failure to protect citizens must not be allowed to happen again,” said Evan M. Oshan, the attorney representing Anderson, according to a release from the law firm of Oshan & Associates. “It is important to hold our government leaders accountable so this will not happen again.”

“Those in positions of power must not be allowed to hide from their duty to act responsibly and protect citizens. With power and prestige comes responsibility,” he added.

“They try to sweep stuff under the rug,” Anderson said.

“I’m not here to be quiet. That’s my son. I’m not going to be quiet for nothing.”

The claim document said that what took place was “inevitable.”

“A 19-year-old boy by the name of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jr. (who goes by “Lorenzo”) was in the Seattle neighborhood of Capitol Hill when gun fire exploded in the streets governed by anarchist protestors. Lorenzo was hit by multiple shots of gun fire,” the claim-related document read.

“Seattle first responders were called immediately. Due to City issued blockades, Seattle Fire Department waited for Seattle Police Department while Seattle Police Department waited for Seattle Fire Department. While each Department thought the other was in different locations, Lorenzo laid bleeding to death in Seattle streets with no one to respond.

“For twenty minutes, Seattle Police and Fire Departments miscommunicated their locations and the procedures for providing the safety and care of Lorenzo. After twenty minutes, the Seattle Police finally entered the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle that was governed by anarchists.

“By that time, it was too late, Lorenzo had to be taken to the hospital by volunteers. With no assistance or rescue from Seattle first responders, Lorenzo died in agony from his wounds. His father was not even permitted to identify Lorenzo for approximately one week after his death,” the document continued.

“Despite knowledge of the violence and chaos, Seattle leaders failed Lorenzo.”

