Media commentator Dan Bongino recounted his experience of the last night of the Republican National Convention culminating when participants were forced to face the rage mob waiting outside the gates of the South Lawn of the White House.

Bongino explained what was happening outside as Republicans were listening to the speeches at the RNC:

“You were sitting there on the south grounds [of the White House] and you were listening to these speeches from these amazing Americans…and you know what was playing in the background? On the streets? The lunatic mob was gathering. You didn’t hear that from the media, did you? You didn’t hear that from CNN – that they were outside with bullhorns, air horns, honking horns, playing…rage music outside – trying to interrupt the event…”

Mr. Bongino described that the people listening to the speeches surely must have started to realize that they would soon be facing the mobs right outside the gates.

“There was a tension I could feel growing amongst the crowd as the night wore on and we closed in on 11:00 because the sounds outside got louder. Put yourself in our shoes. We’re all sitting there, and you’re hearing these screaming and these yelling, and these raving lunatic banshees outside getting louder and louder and louder and you know you got to walk back to your hotel…”

Bongino explained that there was no option for people other than to walk through the mob. “There were no cabs waiting outside,” he said. “You were walking through that,” he said. “And you knew you were going to run that gauntlet. And by the end of the night, I’m telling you everyone knew they were going to run that gauntlet.”

Further, Mr. Bongino explained that in addition to the tension in the air over the knowledge that they would be facing the lunatic rage mob, participants understood that in Washington, D.C., the leftist government was not exactly interested in protecting the RNC participants. While he did not blame police at all for this, he did stress that “…it is clear that their leadership – their political leadership – Muriel Bowser – had no intentions of keeping this event as secure as it needed to be.”

Indeed, Senator Rand Paul, who was also targeted by the left-wing mob, wrote:

“My wife Kelley and I were attempting to leave the White House event. We were staying at a hotel directly across the street, maybe 50 yards from the gates of the White House. But as we went to leave, it became apparent there was no safe exit out the gates and through the unruly mob that had gathered there.

Why? Because another Democratic-run city had decided it would bow to lawless rioters instead of protecting its citizens. Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked by the Secret Service to allow wider and better protection for those leaving the White House Thursday night, but she refused.”

Dan Bongino tweeted some video footage of himself and his wife facing the mob:

Told these BLM terrorists to watch my show today after they followed us for over a mile threatening my wife and I and calling her a “bitch-ass.” I promised I’d make them famous. Don’t miss the show for a full explanation of how ugly it really was. pic.twitter.com/dxkuPWVwwb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020

As reported at RAIR Foundation USA, the abhorrent media coverage of the RNC focused on “social distancing” and the fireworks display held at the event, completely ignoring the Democrat-Aligned rage mob.

