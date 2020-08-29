https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-protesters-block-highways-dc-attempt-to-open-police-door

Black Lives Matter protesters, many of whom participated in the March on Washington, shut down major highways across the nation’s capital city Friday night. Videos taken of protesters showed them harassing motorists and police.

What do the videos show?

One disturbing video showed protesters surround a police vehicle and seemingly try and rip that police officer from the vehicle. The video shows protesters attempt to open the vehicle door as the officer inside fights back.

A loud “pop” is then heard, though it was not clear where the sound came from or what made the sound.

(Content Warning: The following video contains strong language):

Another video showed protesters harass a motorist who had become obviously distressed by the protesters and their blocking of the roadway.

“Ha ha, he’s scared as f***,” one of the protesters mocked.

“You have to go home and I don’t give a f***” another protester said. “I don’t give a f***.”

(Content Warning: The following video contains strong language):

What’s the background?

People from across the nation gathered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the 57th March on Washington, commemorating the 1963 March on Washington during which Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famed “I Have A Dream” speech.

According to the Washington Post, hundreds of demonstrators stayed in the city after festivities for the March on Washington had ended. Protesters temporarily blocked several major roadways, including entrances and exits into the city.

One protester told the Post their goal was to “choke the city.”

From the Post:

Most of the protesters at Ninth Street wore all black, and many wore goggles and helmets on their heads. One person carried a bat, and another man wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest.

Blocking highways is a protest tactic regularly used by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Benjamin Jealous, former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told the Wall Street Journal that blocking highways is used by demonstrators “who feel like they have no other way to get their community and the world to stop and take notice of what’s happened.”

Unfortunately, though, blocking roadways can have deadly consequences.

In fact, just last month, a protester was struck and killed on a Seattle highway.

