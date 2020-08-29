https://www.redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/29/suspension-of-disbelief-don-lemon-i-dont-really-see-how-people-will-say-cnn-is-biased/

Don Lemon attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

I was tempted to begin with a first paragraph of nothing but ROFL emojis. Reason being, the suspension of disbelief required to believe anything Don Lemon says related to lack of bias at CNN is laugh-out-loud hilarious. Yet that’s exactly what the intrepid CNN host believes.

Or at least claims to believe.

During a podcast interview with Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin, the “CNN Tonight” anchor took issue with those who accuse him of anti-Trump bias, which some of us diagnose more accurately as Stage IV Trump Derangement Syndrome. Either way, Lemon flatly denied it.

During the podcast, McLaughlin noted that “Lemon has faced criticism for his strident commentary on inequality in America, as well as his labeling of President Donald Trump as a bigot and a racist,” before asking the CNN host to respond to the charges.

Needless to say, Lemon doubled down, not only totally disagreeing with the criticism, but also trying to build a case to the contrary.

No. How is being factual bias? How is taking someone, how is taking evidence and someone’s own words and their own actions and their own policies, and just presenting it back to the public on television or whatever medium, whatever journalistic medium you happen to be in, how is that bias? By calling out the fact that the president calls certain countries sh*thole countries? Or the way he speaks to African-Americans. What happened with him and the Central Park Five. What happened with him and his father being sued for discrimination. How is that bias? That’s just the truth. Now, if the truth isn’t on your side, then what this administration will do is say that you’re biased and say that everything is negative because they don’t have the truth on their side.

The host of “CNN Tonight,” which airs in the 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST time slot, Monday-Friday — for those of you keeping score at home, that’s ten hours of Don Lemon a week — also defended CNN’s reputation as a whole — before making a mind-numbing claim.

“This man is the president of the United States and I think it’s very easy to say that CNN is negative or is anti-Trump, because the truth is not on Trump’s side, so he attacks us and we are here to tell people the truth. I don’t really understand how people will say CNN is biased and focuses on the negative of Trump.”

Stop the tape. Think about that last statement for a minute.

“I don’t really understand how people will say CNN is biased and focuses on the negative of Trump.” Did he really just say that?

That, from a hopelessly partisan hack who ridicules Trump, calls him a “bigot,” “racist,” or worse, on a near-nightly basis?

This, folks, is a perfect illustration of the Left’s elitist mindset.

Their beliefs, their causes, their values, their morals (or lack thereof) are baseline in their skewed minds; anyone or anything that “falls short” of their belief system, by nature deserves to be labeled a (pick one, or more): bigot, racist, homophobe, Islamophobe, xenophobe, misogynist, or any other label they deem worthy of slapping on you.

And they gleefully do so in all of their self-righteous glory.

Simply put, they are right, and you are wrong. And if you don’t like it? Lemon later summed it up, perfectly: “If you don’t like it, well too bad.”

He then turned his attention to painting a dark, sinister picture of the Republican National Convention.

They’re painting a dark picture of the country and they’re painting a picture of the president that’s not necessarily so. Basically, what they’re saying to us is don’t believe anything that you have seen or heard of this president. Don’t look at his tweets, don’t listen to his comments, don’t look at his actions, his policies. He’s really a great guy and he’s doing a great job and he’s taking care of the coronavirus. And there’s nothing to see here, move along, especially when it comes to Covid-19. And I mean, just objectively still, there is no truth to that.

Don Lemon is smug in a non-smug way, at times. His personality and style sometimes belie his arrogance and pomposity.

“I am much more vocal about speaking out, I don’t worry about offending people anymore. We’re past the point of offense. If you don’t like it, well too bad. Let’s just deal with it.”

Well alrighty then. Better yet, if we don’t like it, we won’t watch it.

Which, incidentally, appears to be the regular pattern throughout the country, given the way CNN gets its butt handed to it, night after night, week after week, month of after month, year after year, by Fox News.

Better: Lemon and his CNN comrades hate every minute of it.

Speaking of which, Fox News coverage of Trump’s acceptance speech topped CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS combined. Somewhere in that mix was Don Lemon, whining about Donald Trump.

Examples abound to disprove Lemon’s silly claim of objectivity and lack of bias when it comes to all things Trump. As luck would have it, here are a few of his “greatest hits,” as reported by various RedStaters.

Don Lemon Suddenly Decides Rioting Is Bad as the Media’s Fear Becomes Palpable

Video Shows the Stunning Transformation of Don Lemon From Rational Human Being to Journalistic Wrestler

Watch: Don Lemon Takes Cognitive Test On Air to Own the Orange Man, Screws It Up

Don Lemon Tells Terry Crews That Black Lives Matter Does Not Actually Mean Black Lives Matter…and He’s Right

Watch: Don Lemon Is Apparently Perfect Enough to Tell Us Jesus Christ Wasn’t Perfect

After Watching Clip Of Don Lemon Taunting Trump, I Totally Believe His Accuser in the Sag Harbor Bar Episode

Trump Strikes Back At ‘Dumbest Man On Television’ Don Lemon For Loaded Debate Question

We have more, you know. Know why?

Because Don Lemon is a target-rich environment. He is the proverbial gift that keeps on giving. That “Never look a gift horse in the mouth” thing. He’s too good to be true, to a conservative political analyst.

To paraphrase Greg Kinnear’s character to Jack Nicholson’s character in “As Good as it Gets,” the best thing Don Lemon has going for him is his willingness to humiliate himself, night after night.

Then again, This… Is CNN… The Most Trusted Name in News™.

Oh, and bring the popcorn.

Political junkie. Former senior writer and editor at Independent Journal Review. Realist. Slayer of hypocrisy. Sports lover (except for soccer, of course). Insufferable pizza snob. Read more by Mike Miller

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

