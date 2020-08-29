https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dr-blasios-new-york-two-police-officers-brutally-beaten-writing-ticket-parking-ticket-blocking-fire-hydrant/

For some reason this keeps on happening in commie Mayor De Blasio’s New York City.

Two police officers were brutally beaten in Brooklyn after they wrote a parking ticket for blocking a fire hydrant.

The goons in New York City no longer respect or fear the police.

And the mayor does not have their back.

This will only get worse.
Democrat De Blasio has ruined America’s largest city.

