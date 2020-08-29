https://rairfoundation.com/dr-guido-hofmann-coronavirus-is-an-introduction-to-a-worldwide-dictatorship/

In the following RAIR Foundation USA exclusively translated video, German Doctor Guido Hofmann, discusses the introduction of a global dictatorship under the guise of an alleged pandemic.

Germans have long known that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has totalitarian instincts. Many Germans have feared that If given the chance, Merkel would try to establish total control over society. Could their fears be coming to fruition?

Is Merkel using the virus to prepare the ground for a totalitarian dictatorship?

Read more RAIR features on Germany and the Chinese Coronavirus crisis:

Video Transcript: many thanks to Miss Piggy

Good morning, friends. I’m only a medical doctor with a small practice on the outskirts of town. I actually don’t know what I should say about what is happening in Germany right now. I can really sum it up as a medical doctor, as a vaccination doctor, and as someone who has for his whole life treated people with upper respiratory infections. I can only say it again and again, “IT HAS NOTHING, NOTHING AT ALL, TO DO WITH A VIRUS, WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE.” It is… and it is WORLDWIDE. The introduction of a WORLD DICTATORSHIP, unfortunately you have to put it that way. I’ve spent 1,500 hours in the past few months on this, because I knew it wasn’t medical. I could never figure out the agenda, since the goals are so intertwined. And last week in Speyer I was asked, before, don’t know, around a thousand people, I spoke — I’ve never spoken to people before, neither dared nor brave enough to do it But now it is like…that we… It’s so unbelievable what’s going on, and they’re all playing along with …and if… whoever still doesn’t believe… that we have a dictatorship, you can’t put it any other way, of course it is disguised, of course it is installed bit by bit. But that people who are now opposed to excessive measures and go for the reintroduction, reinstatement of our practically basic rights onto the streets. The forefathers of our Constitution wrote this into the Constitution as well. And what they are doing right now, many will still not notice it, and will say “What’s the point of this?” I can only say: COURAGE… anger… and a big heart. That’s what unites us, and it has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with a virus.

Support our work at RAIR Foundation USA! We are a grassroots activist team and we need your help! Please consider making a donation here: https://rairfoundation.com/donate/

You can follow Amy Mek on Twitter at @AmyMek, and on Parler at @AmyMek.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

