https://thehill.com/policy/technology/514255-elon-musk-unveils-pig-with-computer-chip-in-brain

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Friday showcased pigs with computer brain chips during his unveiling of Neuralink, an upcoming technology aiming to bring symbiosis between artificial intelligence and the human brain.

The live showcase involved displaying real-time neural signals from one of the pigs, which Musk named Gertrude, CNBC reported.

Musk said the process for installing a Neuralink in a human brain would be an hour-long operation that is no more invasive than LASIK eye surgery, inserting a coin-sized device into the skull that would leave a tiny scar after the electrodes are inserted in the brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He likened the technology to being essentially a “Fitbit in your skull.”

While the ambitious project has been under wraps since its announcement in 2016, the device’s goal aims to aid a complete degree of human conditions, such as memory loss, blindness and paralysis.

His purposes for “getting a Link,” as Musk describes, are mostly in a prescription for medical ailments and disabilities, adding that a mainstream audience likely would not be able to attain access to one for potentially over a decade.

“There will be ethical and safety issues to work through, and for a long time, it’s likely that you’ll have to have a real medical need to access this technology,” he said.

Musk also said Friday the technology had received “Breakthrough Device” designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to Forbes.

While the mainstream offers for obtaining the device are still in the relatively distant future, Musk answered several questions about the potential uses for the device, saying one could summon their self-driving car just by thinking about it.

Aside from pigs, the device has also been tested on at least 19 different animals and has a success rate of around 87 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

