Ex-NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall said security confronted him while he was moving into his new home in Florida, with the former player posting video of part of the incident on social media.

Marshall, 36, said in the video posted to Instagram this week that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was called as he and his family were trying to move into their new home.

The video shows an officer waving at the camera as Marshall pans around to show himself next to a guardhouse, with two officials from the gated community, called Botaniko Weston, seen in the frame.

The scene leading up to the confrontation is unclear from the video, though Marshall indicates that the sheriff’s office was called because his name was not on a list to be admitted into the community.

“This is the problem,” Marshall says in the video. “I come here. You feel uncomfortable. My first day moving into my new house, because my name’s not on the list, you call the cops.”

One security officer defends his position, saying, “I’m just trying to do my job.”

Marshall disputed that claim, saying, “There was no threat for you to call the cops. This is what we’re seeing every single day. This is what we’re seeing every single day. I got two kids in the car right now.”

The former player wrote in the video caption that he “was so disappointed in myself for getting so emotional with my kids in the car BUT then I realized that being numb isn’t an option anymore.”

A Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the Miami New Times that deputies were called to the community on Thursday around 4:15 p.m., though they did not write a report. The spokesperson added that the issue was resolved between the two parties.

Marshall played 13 seasons in the NFL, including a year with the Miami Dolphins, and has lived in Weston, Fla., since 2012. He retired after the 2018 season and is now a host on Fox Sports 1’s morning show “First Things First.”

Marshall penned a separate post on Instagram saying he thought the national awareness of racial injustice highlighted by recent protests is “great” but “can’t end there.”

“I’m tired of talking that leads to nowhere. I’m calling on powerful networks to take a chance and showcase the most important message in our country right now,” he said, calling on people to make changes by exercising their right to vote.

