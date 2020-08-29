https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/exclusive-kyle-rittenhouses-lawyer-calls-maryland-governor-step-firing-employee-supporting-client/

The lawyer representing Kyle Rittenhouse is calling for Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to step down after his office fired a member of his staff for supporting the teenager on social media.

Rittenhouse, of course, is the teenager who shot rioters that were attacking him in Kenosha, where he worked as a lifeguard.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, on Saturday, Governor Hogan’s office announced the termination of Arthur “Mac” Love IV. Since 2015, he was the deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, which oversees the state’s ethnic and cultural commissions, community service programs and religious outreach.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Rittenhouse’s lawyer John Pierce, of Pierce Bainbridge, who said that the governor should step down immediately.

“Larry Hogan is an embarrassment. He should focus more on providing law and order to the people of Maryland and less reading social media. He should step down immediately,” Pierce told the Gateway Pundit. “Self-defense is the most fundamental American right. If citizens cannot safely express their support of the God-given right of self-defense in America without fear of being fired by a so-called Republican governor of a major state, we are lost.”

One of the posts that lead to Love’s termination featured a photo of Rittenhouse cleaning graffiti, with Love writing “I’m grateful that conservatives are rallying behind this kid. He genuinely seems like a good person.”

Another featured this viral meme:

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives. Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately,” Steve McAdams, executive director of the Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives, said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Apparently, anything conservatives support is “divisive” and they must cave to liberal narratives to keep their jobs, even in a Republican governor’s office.

The legal fees and other costs of Kyle’s defense will be provided through donations to #FightBack Foundation Inc., a Texas 501(c)(4) foundation created by John Pierce and Lin Wood to protect law- abiding American citizens whose rights are being trampled on by state and local governments that are more concerned with appeasing mobs than protecting those rights.

“A 17-year old child should not have to take up arms in America to protect life and property. That is the job of state and local governments. However, those governments have failed, and law-abiding citizens have no choice but to protect their own communities as their forefathers did at Lexington and Concord in 1775,” Pierce previously said in a statement to Gateway Pundit. “Kyle is not a racist or a white supremacist. He is a brave, patriotic, compassionate law-abiding American who loves his country and his community. He did nothing wrong. He defended himself, which is a fundamental right of all Americans given by God and protected by law. He is now in the crosshairs of institutional forces that are much more powerful than him. But he will stand up to them and fight not only for himself, but for all Americans and their beloved Constitution. We will never leave his side until he is victorious in that fight.”

