https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/father-jacob-blake-doesnt-answer-question-cnn-instead-gives-bizarre-answer/

Jacob Blake’s father didn’t want to answer a question on CNN so he gave this bizarre response.

Anderson Cooper interviewed Jacob Blake’s father and then he asked questions about Jacob’s actions during the event that led to multiple deaths in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week.  The father gave this bizarre response:

TRENDING: Kyle Rittenhouse Was Working as a Lifeguard in Kenosha the Day of the Shooting, Went to Clean Vandalism at School After Work

Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon gave this response:

This response will go down as one of the most bizarre in history.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...