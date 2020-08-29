https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/father-jacob-blake-doesnt-answer-question-cnn-instead-gives-bizarre-answer/
Jacob Blake’s father didn’t want to answer a question on CNN so he gave this bizarre response.
Anderson Cooper interviewed Jacob Blake’s father and then he asked questions about Jacob’s actions during the event that led to multiple deaths in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week. The father gave this bizarre response:
Brussels sprouts. Jacob Blake’s father gives a mind boggling response to Anderson Cooper. pic.twitter.com/HLywz1Wukl
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 29, 2020
Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon gave this response:
Brussels sprouts are vile, and so are armed, fleeing rapists who disobey police orders during a legitimate arrest stop. https://t.co/OgA7bkTmJ6
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 29, 2020
