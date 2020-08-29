https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/29/general-mark-milley-u-s-military-will-not-get-involved-election-process/

In case you haven’t noticed, the Democrats in Congress are convinced that if Joe Biden wins the presidential election in November, President Trump will refuse to leave office, specifically the White House. A couple of congresswomen on the House Armed Services Committee let their Trump derangement out in full display by submitting written questions to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey are worried about what they describe as the recent politicization of the military by Trump, including concern that he will use the U.S. military against the violent protesters in cities around the country. The general’s written responses to the congresswoman were released Friday.

“I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military,” Milley said in written responses to questions from two Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee, according to AP. “In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military. I foresee no role for the U.S armed forces in this process.” When asked whether the armed forces would reject a presidential order to use military force for political gain, Milley said, “I will not follow an unlawful order.”

The general is clearly educated on the responsibilities of the military and its role. Joe Biden, however, is not.

Joe Biden said in June that if Trump refused to accept the election results, he was “absolutely convinced soldiers [would] escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Is that a sign to come? If Biden wins the election in November, will he politicize the military and allow his inner authoritarian to run wild? We already know he is in favor of a national facial mask mandate and that he will shut down the country again if scientists tell him to do so. Given the fact that the medical community is often at odds with each other over the coronavirus, Biden is telling us he will cherry-pick the information he wants and use it for political gain or power. Democrat lawmakers continue to drop their masks and tell us who they really are in their desperation to get rid of Trump.

Trump was honest with reporters when he was asked about accepting the election results. He rightfully said he’ll have to wait and see. What he meant by that, as he explained, is that if the race is very close (which it very well may be) then Trump reserves the right to question the results. There is a history of Democrats not accepting election results – recent examples are Hillary in 2016 and also Al Gore back in 2000.

In June General Milley apologized for taking part in a photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church with the president and others in the administration. The general was dressed in military camouflage fatigues at the time he walked over to the church as part of Trump’s entourage. “I should not have been there, my presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Two retired Army officers, adamant that Trump will lose the election, posing a domestic threat to the country, wrote a letter to General Milley. They insist that the military “must remove him by force” and the general “must give that order.”

We do not live in ordinary times. The president of the United States is actively subverting our electoral system, threatening to remain in office in defiance of our Constitution. In a few months’ time, you may have to choose between defying a lawless president or betraying your Constitutional oath. We write to assist you in thinking clearly about that choice. If Donald Trump refuses to leave office at the expiration of his constitutional term, the United States military must remove him by force, and you must give that order. Due to a dangerous confluence of circumstances, the once-unthinkable scenario of authoritarian rule in the United States is now a very real possibility. First, as Mr. Trump faces near certain electoral defeat, he is vigorously undermining public confidence in our elections. Second, Mr. Trump’s defeat would result in his facing not merely political ignominy, but also criminal charges. Third, Mr. Trump is assembling a private army capable of thwarting not only the will of the electorate but also the capacities of ordinary law enforcement. When these forces collide on January 20, 2021, the U.S. military will be the only institution capable of upholding our Constitutional order.

Fortunately, the crazy stupid letter was criticized in the military community as provocative and impractical. Not all of the military has gone off the deep end when it comes to their Commander-in-Chief.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee also sent written questions to Defense Secretary Mark Esper. His responses haven’t been released yet if he has completed them.

