Another night brought with it more attempts at intimidation, this time in Washington, DC, as people tried to eat and drink outdoors:

Geraldo Rivera saw that and issued a warning:

It’s possible that even Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz and others recognize that. But what about Joe?

Rivera’s not wrong.

