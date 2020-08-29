https://www.independentsentinel.com/watch-residents-throw-a-torrent-of-water-on-mostly-peaceful-protesters-below/

The BLM-inspired antifa in Portland decided to harass the mayor who is actually very supportive of them and their anarcho-communist movement. To be most effective and outrageous, they have gone to his apartment building and annoyed everyone in the building. They set up a mosh pit and a loud concert of bad music in front of the building. The radical group also shined bright strobe lights on the windows.

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving mayor than Ted Wheeler but the residents didn’t deserve the abuse. One decided to throw water on them! Yes!

Watch the water pour down:
They blocked the road, flashed the strobe lights, and occupied the lobby.
Check out the concert:
We don’t agree with Harmeet here. Wheeler deserved the abuse, but he won’t learn a thing from it. In truth, we don’t believe in these abusive tactics, of course. Ted Wheeler’s strongly worded letter to the President rejecting his help really panned out for him:
