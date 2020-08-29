https://www.independentsentinel.com/watch-residents-throw-a-torrent-of-water-on-mostly-peaceful-protesters-below/

The BLM-inspired antifa in Portland decided to harass the mayor who is actually very supportive of them and their anarcho-communist movement. To be most effective and outrageous, they have gone to his apartment building and annoyed everyone in the building. They set up a mosh pit and a loud concert of bad music in front of the building. The radical group also shined bright strobe lights on the windows.

It couldn’t happen to a more deserving mayor than Ted Wheeler but the residents didn’t deserve the abuse. One decided to throw water on them! Yes!

Watch the water pour down:

I hope it was boiling water pic.twitter.com/0tG8knoqtc — PopcornLover (@Popcorn08044725) August 29, 2020

They blocked the road, flashed the strobe lights, and occupied the lobby.

Antifa and BLM are flashing strobe lights into @tedwheeler’s condo building in NW Portland. They’re also hosting a metal concert on the street, blocking the road. In the condo lobby, occupiers have chained themselves together demanding he resign. pic.twitter.com/pdP7CUzUnf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

On the same day @tedwheeler rejected federal law enforcement re-sources, a mob of DSA, antifa & BLM radicals gathered at his condo. They’ve locked themselves together in the lobby & demand his resignation & the defunding of police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/C4daFHarx7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

Check out the concert:

There’s some type of antifa concert outside of @tedwheeler’s condo as part of the occupation to-night. This is where they previously set up an autonomous zone in honor of a man who tried to kill people with a gun before being killed by police himself. pic.twitter.com/fIf0sAvAaV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

We don’t agree with Harmeet here. Wheeler deserved the abuse, but he won’t learn a thing from it. In truth, we don’t believe in these abusive tactics, of course. Ted Wheeler’s strongly worded letter to the President rejecting his help really panned out for him:

Even terrible mayors such as @tedwheeler deserve better than criminal harassment like this. Too bad he is too feckless, week, cowardly, and unprincipled even to stand up for his own family, much less the families of Portland or journalists like @MrAndyNgo beaten on the streets. https://t.co/1gmprIdWvg — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 29, 2020

