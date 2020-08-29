https://www.dailywire.com/news/haworth-riots-the-democrats-strategy-of-extortion

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, violence has reigned. For months, cities have fallen victim to waves of clashes between rioters and police, the looting of businesses, government property, and homes, and physical damage to those who fall foul of the raging mob.

Rather than tensions being “released” — based on the obscene assumption that giving people “space to riot” is a short-term method for handling unrest — tensions are rising day by day. Last night, after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, Senator Rand Paul and his wife were intimidated, threatened, and physically assaulted by “protestors.”