President Trump’s approval rating jumped 9 points, with black voters, this week during the RNC convention.

President Trump’s approval rating with registered black voters jumped to 24%, a nine point jump in the latest Hill-HarrisX poll.

The RNC this week highlighted record progress in the black community under president Donald Trump in jobs, wages, and criminal justice reform.

The RNC also compared their successes to the failed policies of the Democrat Party in the black community for the past 50 years.

The Hill reported:

Twenty-four percent of registered black voters in the Aug. 22-25 survey, which included the first two days of the convention, said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 76 percent said they disapprove.

That is up 9 points from the previous survey conducted Aug. 8-11, where the President received 15 percent support among this group.

The survey found support among Hispanic voters also grew by 2 percentage points, from 30 percent in the last poll to 32 percent in this most recent survey.