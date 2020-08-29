https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f4b32501852e24a8c20dbd7
Foster Farms announced Saturday that it will comply with a county health department order and temporarily close one of its poultry plants in the Central Valley, where a coronavirus outbreak has left e…
A man was seen in social media video being treated by medics after shots were fired in downtown Portland amid countering protests….
A man who addressed the “Justice for Jacob” rally in Kenosha declared: “If you kill one of ours, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.”…
Chaos erupted outside the White House on Saturday following another night of Black Lives Matter protests that saw police clash with demonstrators, firing rubber bullets and tear gas towards crowds….
Boseman made a career out of playing historic Black figures, including the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown, Dodgers great Jackie Robinson and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall….