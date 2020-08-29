https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/29/incredible-heres-a-detail-cnn-left-out-about-the-doctor-they-had-on-to-explain-why-covid-19-spread-was-a-huge-concern-at-trumps-speech-but-not-for-the-massive-dc-march/

Yesterday we told you about the physician CNN invited on Anderson Cooper’s show who explained why COVID-19 spread was a big concern at President Trump’s inauguration speech but not so much for the massive DC march. The Daily Caller had the video:

As @RedSteeze noted, CNN failed to mention something about the doctor:

Color us NOT shocked.

It sure sounded that way.

And nobody does it better than CNN.

