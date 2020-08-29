https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/514275-intelligence-chief-shifts-election-security-briefings-to-written-updates

Director of National Intelligence John RatcliffeJohn Lee RatcliffePat Fallon wins GOP nomination in race to succeed DNI Ratcliffe Hillicon Valley: Google extending remote work policy through July 2021 | Intel community returns final Russia report to Senate committee after declassification | Study finds election officials vulnerable to cyberattacks Intel community returns final Russia report volume to Senate after declassification review MORE notified Congress that the intelligence community will be scaling back in-person congressional briefings on election security and replacing them with written updates ahead of November.

The top intelligence official argued that this process will better protect the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information, a statement that appeared to be a nod toward Congress leaking information.

According to letters addressed to top House and Senate lawmakers with a Friday time stamp, Ratcliffe defended the changes and emphasized that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) intends to continue supporting Congress with its oversight efforts.

“The ODNI will primarily meet its obligation to keep Congress fully and currently informed leading into the Presidential election through written finished intelligence products,” the letters read, according to copies obtained by The Hill.

“I believe this approach helps ensure, to the maximum extent possible, that the information ODNI provides the Congress in support of your oversight responsibilities on elections security, foreign malign influence, and election interference is not misunderstood nor politicized. It will also better protect our sources and methods and most sensitive intelligence from additional unauthorized disclosures or misuse,” the letters added.

A House Intelligence Committee official told The Hill that the panel was informed of the changes verbally.

Ratcliffe noted that the intelligence community’s move to written products will satisfy the 17 statutory requirements laid out in the National Defense Authorization Act for this fiscal year.

Democrats, meanwhile, decried the shift.

“This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy. This intelligence belongs to the American people, not the agencies which are its custodian,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: Marine Corps brushes off criticism of Marines’ appearance in GOP convention video | US troops injured in collision with Russian vehicle in Syria | Dems ask for probe of Vindman retaliation allegations Latino Victory to boost Alex Padilla to fill Harris’s potential Senate seat House Intelligence Committee narrows subpoena for Trump’s financial records after Supreme Court ruling MORE (D-Calif.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi slams GOP, says .3 trillion in coronavirus relief not enough Markey leads Kennedy by 12 points in Massachusetts Senate primary: poll On The Money: Meadows says Trump willing to sign .3T coronavirus bill | Consumer spending slowed in July as coronavirus surge dampened recovery | Only five states making use of Trump’s expanded unemployment benefits MORE (D-Calif.) said in a statement.

Pelosi and Schiff threatened that they will “consider the full range of tools available to the House to compel compliance” if the ODNI does not resume briefings, claiming it is a “shameful” attempt by the Trump administration to “withhold election-related information from Congress and the American people at the precise moment that greater transparency and accountability is required.”

CNN first reported the shift from in-person briefings to written updates.

The announcement comes after William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, released a statement detailing election security threats.

Evanina warned that Russia and some Kremlin-linked actors are trying to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris Trump decries DC protesters as ‘thugs’ MORE and others it views as part of the anti-Russia “establishment” while trying to “boost President Trump Donald John TrumpKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Mary Trump reveals recordings of Trump’s sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric Leonard Cohen lawyer considers legal action after RNC uses song after Trump acceptance speech MORE’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.”

“For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party,” Evanina said.

Evanina, however, faced criticism because the statement noted that China and Iran prefer Biden. Democrats and others said that Evanina and the Trump administration are pushing a false equivalency, stating that neither Iran nor China is actively working to undermine the 2020 election like Russia is.

“The aims and actions of Russia, China and Iran are not the same. Only one country – Russia – is actively undertaking a range of measures to undermine the presidential election and to secure the outcome that the Kremlin sees as best serving its interests,” Schiff and Pelosi wrote.

