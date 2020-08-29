https://nationalfile.com/italy-head-of-migrant-center-now-says-she-was-raped-by-nigerian-migrant-living-at-facility/

The head of a migrant center in Sicily was allegedly raped by an African resident of the very migrant center, reports Il Giornale.

Taking place in the Palermo region a tearful victim retold her story to Judge Lorenzo Matasso and prosecutor Paola Cucchiara on July 15 as her alleged suspect, Nigerian migrant Hope Omnolodion, was tried in absentia as he still remains at large.

The tearful anonymous woman recalled how Omnolodion would act inappropriately toward the women at the migrant center. He would allegedly verbally and physically abuse some of the women, with his behavior quickly becoming sexual.

“The [guest] [expressed more feelings] and manifestations of desire towards me,” she said. “[In] the beginning he made some appreciations with jokes about my physical appearance later a short distance away, these compliments, let’s say, have degenerated. The guest especially seized the moments when maybe I found myself alone in the office and approached me, approaching me, taking me by surprise from behind.”

She added: “I felt his erection because the guest was trying to have physical contact towards me. He was already in a state of accentuated excitement and these manifestations were repeated even two or three times a day.”

“I think he was angry and disappointed about a negative outcome he received for an international commission [he applied for], which unfortunately he did not receive… He thought I was the reason why,” the woman said when reliving a time when Omnolodion attempted to strangle her as she was getting into her car.

She continued, “At first, I was frightened of this situation and out fear I did not understand how I should react, but I immediately reported [the incident] to my colleagues… I also always informed the managers of the organization by email.”

The brief ordeal caused some bruising, but the Nigerian migrant only applied the chokehold for a few seconds before letting go.

However, the abuse did not end there. When the unnamed woman accompanied the migrant to a medical appointment, he threatened her with a knife and took her somewhere isolated to rape her.

She remembered: “He was suffering from respiratory problems. We went to the hospital in Partinico, I parked and when we got out, he threatened me with a knife in a secluded area and forced me to have sex.”

The woman confided in a colleague and a doctor in what had happened. She then ran a series of tests and took a morning-after pill.

The incident left the woman terrified–as her alleged rapist remains out there.

“I try to never move alone, even more so because he is a fugitive. I’m afraid he may appear suddenly,” she said.

National File has covered several similar stories in the past year.

In France, a pro-migrant activist was allegedly raped by a colleague who was a Moroccan migrant and also a pro-migrant activist.

A pro-migrant activist man from Northern France was murdered by an Afghan migrant he was housing on his property. A motive for the murder was never established.

A young, pro-migrant woman from the same region in France was stabbed to death by a migrant she was housing at her apartment. It was later informed that she had ended an intimate relationship with the suspect.

In Finland, an anti-white pro-migrant woman was brutally murdered by her migrant boyfriend in a gory attack that stunned the country.

