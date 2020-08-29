https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jacob-blake-sexual-assault-warrant-bond/2020/08/29/id/984448

Jacob Blake, paralyzed after being shot by police, is no longer restrained to his hospital bed after lawyers posted bond, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department.

Blake’s attorney in the sexual assault case said Friday the arrest warrant in the sexual assault case has been vacated, although charges remain. Blake was no longer in custody because he has posted bond and deputies are no longer guarding him at the hospital.

All hospitalized patients in police custody are restrained unless undergoing medical procedures, according to a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office statement.

“Fortunately, a man who is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot seven times in the back, will no longer have to deal with the pain of having his ankles and wrist shackled and the traumatic stress of being under armed guard,” Blake’s attorneys in the shooting case, Ben Crump, Patrick Salvi and B’Ivory Lamarr said in a statement.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call. Protesters have filled Kenosha’s streets every night since the shooting in a demonstration against police racism and brutality.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday he was upset to learn his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed in Milwaukee since he is paralyzed and cannot go anywhere. Blake was wanted on suspicion of felony sexual assault when he was shot.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers responded “hell, yes,” when asked during a news conference whether he was concerned about Blake being handcuffed. The governor said Blake had already paid a “horrific price.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

