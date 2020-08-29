https://www.dailywire.com/news/kenosha-police-union-offers-new-details-on-jacob-blakes-alleged-actions-attacked-police-tried-to-steal-car-was-armed

The Kenosha Professional Police Association (KPPA) blasted the media’s narrative late this week about what happened at the start of the week when a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, saying that it was a “purely fictional depiction of events.”

The press release came from KPPA attorney Brendan Matthews and was based on information that was gathered from the officers who were involved in the incident.

“The recent officer-involved shooting in Kenosha has produced a variety of feelings and narratives; most of which are wholly inaccurate,” the statement begins. “The purely fictional depiction of events coming from those without direct knowledge of what actually occurred is incredibly harmful, and provides no benefit to anyone whatsoever, other than to perpetuate a misleading narrative.”

The statement said that the domestic incident that officers were responding to involved allegations that Blake was trying to steal the caller’s keys and vehicle. The statement says that the vehicle that Blake was entering when he was shot did not belong to him. The statement also added that, contrary to what was initially claimed, Blake was not breaking up any fights between other people.

The statement then outlined in chronological order the series of events that officers claimed happened:

Mr. Blake was not unarmed. He was armed with a knife. The officers did not see the knife initially. The officers first saw him holding the knife while they were on the passenger side of the vehicle. The “main” video circulating on the internet shows Mr. Blake with the knife in his left hand when he rounds the front of the car. The officers issued repeated commands for Mr. Blake to drop the knife. He did not comply.

The officers initially tried to speak with Mr. Blake, but he was uncooperative.

The officers then began issuing verbal commands to Mr. Blake, but he was non-complaint.

The officers next went “hands-on” with Mr. Blake, so as to gain compliance and control.

Mr. Blake actively resisted the officers’ attempt to gain compliance.

The officers then disengaged and drew their tasers, issuing commands to Mr. Blake that he would be tased if he did not comply.

Based on his non-compliance, one officer tased Mr. Blake. The taser did not incapacitate Mr. Blake.

The officers once more went “hands-on” with Mr. Blake; again, trying to gain control of the escalating situation.

Mr. Blake forcefully fought with the officers, including putting one of the officers in a headlock.

A second taser (from a different officer than had deployed the initial taser) was then deployed on Mr. Blake. It did not appear to have any impact on him.

Based on the inability to gain compliance and control after using verbal, physical and lesslethal means, the officers drew their firearms.

Mr. Blake continued to ignore the officers’ commands, even with the threat of lethal force now present.

These latest developments come as details about Blake’s alleged criminal activity have come to light over the past few days.

Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh wrote the following:

According to the criminal complaint, which can be found here, Blake’s ex-girlfriend says that he entered her house uninvited early in the morning on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She reports that she woke to find him in her room, standing over her. What happened next, by the woman’s account, is downright chilling: LNB stated at about 6AM she was woken up by the father of her children, Jacob Blake, herein known as the defendant, standing over her saying, “I want my shit.” As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pull it out and sniffed it, and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.” The complaint says that Blake, after allegedly committing this violent and degrading act against the victim, immediately left the room, took her key and her debit card, and drove away in her vehicle. She says he made two withdrawals with the stolen card. The complaint then provides some background insight into the relationship between the victim and Blake: LNB stated she and the defendant have three children together but have never resided together in the eight years they have been on and off. LNB stated the defendant is unemployed, has no vehicle, and would not tell LNB where he was currently living. LNB stated over the past eight years the defendant has physically assaulted her around twice a year when he drinks heavily.

Blake was subsequently charged with felony 3rd degree sexual assault, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. KPPA said that officers were aware of the warrant that was out for Blake’s arrest before they arrived on scene.

