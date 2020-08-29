https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/kenosha-shooting-victim-caught-camera-taunting-armed-civilians-shoot-na/

(TOWNHALL) One of the people that was killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse during Tuesday’s riot was caught on camera taunting the armed civilians in a verbal confrontation prior to the shootings.

Joseph Rosenbaum was part of the group that confronted the armed civilians, who had stated their support for the protests but not the rioting. The armed civilians wanted to protect businesses in the downtown area from being looted, damaged, or burned down.

Rosenbaum walked up to the line of the armed men and said, “Shoot me, n***a! Shoot me, n***a!… That’s what I mean, n***a, for real.”

