Left-wing rioters set fire to the Portland Police Association (PPA) building on Friday night as the city continues to be rattled by violence from antifa extremists.

“The PPA office has been the site of numerous violent protests over the past few months, and protesters have lit the building on fire several times,” the Portland Police Department said in a statement. “It is located in a residential neighborhood and there is concern that any building fire could spread to occupied homes, especially during the current stretch of dry weather.”

The department said that when rioters set fires to dumpsters, officers stayed out of sight in an attempt to not escalate the situation.

“However, arsonists put some debris, including a large mattress, against the front door of the building, appeared to spray accelerant on it, and lit it on fire,” the department added. “The flames appeared to engulf the front door area of the building and nearly reach the roofline. Due to the extreme life safety concerns, the Incident Commander declared the incident a riot.”

Journalist Andy Ngo, who recently testified in front of the U.S. Senate on antifa extremism, identified those involved as being part of antifa.

Ngo wrote: “After antifa started multiple fires on the street & set the police union building on fire again tonight, Portland Police declared a riot & moved in.”

After antifa started multiple fires on the street & set the police union building on fire again tonight, Portland Police declared a riot & moved in.

Earlier in the day, far-left activists stormed the building where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lives.

“On the same day @tedwheeler rejected federal law enforcement resources, a mob of DSA, antifa & BLM radicals gathered at his condo,” Ngo continued. “They’ve locked themselves together in the lobby & demand his resignation & the defunding of police.”

On the same day @tedwheeler rejected federal law enforcement resources, a mob of DSA, antifa & BLM radicals gathered at his condo. They've locked themselves together in the lobby & demand his resignation & the defunding of police.

“BLM protester tells comrades to go directly to @tedwheeler ’s condo door,” Ngo added. “They’re staging a coup to force him out of office & to defund police.”

BLM protester tells comrades to go directly to @tedwheeler's condo door. They're staging a coup to force him out of office & to defund police.

Earlier in the day, Wheeler attacked President Donald Trump for offering to send federal assistance to stop the violent riots in the Democratic-controlled city.

The letter stated:

Dear President Trump: Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city. On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks. We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection. There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law. Tens of thousands of Portlanders have peacefully protested and marched for the noble cause of fixing our broken criminal justice system. They are part of the proud progressive tradition of Portlanders fighting for justice – from racial justice to economic justice to environmental justice. When you sent the Feds to Portland last month, you made the situation far worse. Your offer to repeat that disaster is a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city. In Portland, we are focused on coming together as a community to solve the serious challenges we face due to systemic racism, a global pandemic and an economic recession. Stay away, please.

