(NEWS PUNCH) Prominent Marxist activist Angela Davis has declared that the recent Black Lives Matter riots are merely “rehearsals for revolution” in the very near future.

Davis made the admission while speaking with filmmaker Ava DuVernay in an interview with Vanity Fair.

In the interview Davis warns that the violent BLM and Antifa protests across the country are the early stages of a larger far-left “revolution.”

Davis claims the civil unrest is needed to bring about lasting radical social and economic change.

