https://www.rightjournalism.com/video-blm-leader-threatening-to-rip-the-president-out-of-the-white-house-and-calls-for-a-revolution-where-is-the-secret-service/

Thousands of protesters gathered Friday at the Lincoln Memorial to call for overall criminal justice restructuring and racial equality while honoring the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” address from the same location.

The march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Commitment March on Washington — began with speeches from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, which was followed by a coordinated march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park.

The only difference is that Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream and made that dream possible for millions of Americans and most of the protesters we see today are actually rioters and anarchists!

One of the BLM leaders named John Sullivan from Utah made it to Washington DC for a rally and march on Friday.

He proved that BLM’s intentions are not peaceful.

Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House!”

Mr. Sullivan then called for a “Revolution!”

Video below:

BLM inc. threatening to “rip the president out of the White House” They say they won’t wait until the next election. They’re openly calling for a revolution. This is domestic terrorism on full display, out in the open. They don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/OyhNSzBEwu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2020

It was never about racism. It was always about the election. They are no longer hiding that fact. I hope that the Secret Service is doing something serious about this threat!

You can contact the Secret Service and send them this link.

From the secretservice.gov:

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Freedom of Information Act Office (FOIA) will have limited access for processing incoming physical mail due to the national response to COVID-19. It is highly recommended that all correspondence regarding FOIA requests be sent electronically to “FOIA” to avoid delay in processing.

You can report the situation here on this LINK

