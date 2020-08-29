https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/maryland-governor-larry-hogans-office-fired-employee-supporting-kyle-rittenhouse/

Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan has fired an employee for supporting Kyle Rittenhouse on social media.

Rittenhouse, of course, if the teenager who shot rioters that were attacking him in Kenosha, where he worked as a lifeguard.

On Saturday, Governor Hogan’s office announced the termination of Arthur “Mac” Love IV. Since 2015, he was the deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, which oversees the state’s ethnic and cultural commissions, community service programs and religious outreach.

The Baltimore Sun reports that “Love has posted memes showing support for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged with fatally shooting Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during demonstrations in Kenosha. People had gathered in Kenosha to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.” Their report conveniently leaves out details surrounding the riot and the shooting.

One of the posts that lead to his termination featured a photo of Rittenhouse cleaning graffiti, with Love writing “I’m grateful that conservatives are rallying behind this kid. He genuinely seems like a good person.”

Another featured this viral meme:

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives. Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately,” Steve McAdams, executive director of the Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives, said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Apparently, anything conservatives support is “divisive” and they must cave to liberal narratives to keep their jobs, even in a Republican governor’s office.

Additionally, nobody is allowed to defend this teenager, despite the great American tradition of innocence until proven guilty. GoFundMe has also banned a campaign to raise money for his defense, and Facebook is banning people who post in support of him.

