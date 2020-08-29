http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MUx-sMYcm3g/

Far-left activist and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has warned Democrats that despite Joe Biden retaining a lead in national polls, enthusiasm for the President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign is “off the charts” in many parts of the country.

Posting on Facebook, the Oscar-winner pointed to polling indicating that President Trump may have a chance in battleground states such as Minnesota, which he lost in 2016, as well as Moore’s home state of Michigan, which Trump won by narrow margins.

“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie,” Michael Moore said. “In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points.”

Moore added that enthusiasm among Trump’s base is “OFF THE CHARTS,” but for Joe Biden, “not so much.”

Moore wrote:

Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off? The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!

Despite being loud socialist and vehement opponent of Trump, Michael Moore predicted that Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The Michael Moore in Trumpland director cited widespread disaffection across America’s rustbelt, adding that Trump’s victory would be the “biggest fuck you in history.”

With November fast approaching, the Planet of the Humans director has warned that Biden lacks the “necessary enthusiasm” to win the election and is urging the left to take campaigning into their own hands, admitting that Trump’s base of support has “not gone down one inch.”

“Biden does not generate the necessary enthusiasm that it’s going to take to get people out,” Moore told Vanity Fair back in May after Biden clinched the presidential nomination over Moore’s proposed candidate Bernie Sanders. “The Democrats are cynically counting on everyone’s desire to remove Trump.”

And just days after the Republican National Convention, polls are showing Biden’s lead over the president shrinking.

