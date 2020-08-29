https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/michael-moore-warns-democrats-enthusiasm-level-60-million-trumps-base-off-charts/

Even a blowhard communist is right once in awhile.

Michael Moore warned Democrats in his latest Facebook rant to not count out President Donald Trump in November.

Even Moore noticed the enthusiasm for President Trump is “OFF THE CHARTS.”

And just wait until the rest of the country figures out Joe Biden can’t put a sentence together without assistance!

