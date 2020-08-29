https://thehill.com/homenews/media/514247-michael-moore-warns-of-2016-repeat-enthusiasm-for-trump-off-the-charts

Filmmaker Michael Moore warned Democrats that President TrumpDonald John TrumpKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Mary Trump reveals recordings of Trump’s sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric Leonard Cohen lawyer considers legal action after RNC uses song after Trump acceptance speech MORE appears to have momentum behind his reelection campaign in key battleground states, with the progressive activist saying “enthusiasm for Trump is off the charts” compared to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris Trump decries DC protesters as ‘thugs’ MORE.

Moore pointed to polling in battleground states such as Minnesota and Michigan in making the case that Trump was running alongside or ahead of Biden in key areas, setting himself up for another potential upset in November.

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?” Moore wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much,” he later added. “Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

Moore, saying he wanted “to provide a reality check again,” cited CNN polling of registered voters this month to assert that “Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie.” He referenced polling showing the pair tied at 47 percent in Minnesota and said that Trump “has closed the gap to 4 points” in Michigan.

It was not immediately clear what polling Moore was referring to. CNN released a national poll earlier this month that did find Biden’s lead over Trump had narrowed compared to the previous month, with Biden leading Trump by 4 points, 50 percent to 46 percent. But that did not focus exclusively on battleground states.

A separate survey from Trafalgar Group, a Georgia-based polling firm, did find Biden and Trump statistically tied at 47 percent in Minnesota. That firm’s survey of Michigan showed Trump narrowly leading Biden in the Wolverine State.

Biden currently leads Trump by 2.6 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics polling index in Michigan and holds a 5.3 percentage point lead in Minnesota.

Overall, Biden’s lead has shrunk to just 3 points in six major battleground states, according to RealClearPolitics’s index of polls. In late June, Biden’s lead was 6.7 points.

Moore, a staunch Democrat who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMarkey leads Kennedy by 12 points in Massachusetts Senate primary: poll Ex-Sanders advisor says GOP may have made inroads with Latinos at convention Joe Kennedy is a great progressive choice for the Senate MORE (I-Vt.) in the primaries, was one of few political observers to predict Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Victor Davis Hanson: The cowards of ‘cancel culture’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump accepts GOP nomination: ‘Best is yet to come’ MORE in 2016.

“Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘f*** you’ ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good,” Moore said in October 2016.

“Whether Trump means it or not is kind of irrelevant because he’s saying the things to people who are hurting, and that’s why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump,” he continued. “He is the human Molotov cocktail that they’ve been waiting for, the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them.”

