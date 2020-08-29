https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-moore-enthusiasm-facebook-democrats/2020/08/29/id/984454

Filmmaker Michael Moore cautioned Democrats the re-election campaign for President Donald Trump is picking up steam in key battleground states and excitement for the president is “off the charts.”

Moore talked about how Trump has gained ground on Joe Biden in battleground states like Minnesota and Michigan which is lining up to give the president another come from behind win in November.

Moore wrote in a Facebook post Friday:

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?”

“I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

A poll from Trafalgar Group showed Biden and Trump are tied at 47% in Minnesota. Another survey from the organization reported Trump had a narrow lead on Biden in Michigan.

Biden’s lead has also decreased to three points in Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, according to a ReaClearPolitics index of polls. In June, Biden had nearly a seven-point lead in those states.

Moore, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in 2016, was one of a few people who picked Trump to win in that election.

“Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘f*** you’ ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good,” Moore said in October 2016.

“Whether Trump means it or not is kind of irrelevant because he’s saying the things to people who are hurting, and that’s why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump,” Moore continued. “He is the human Molotov cocktail that they’ve been waiting for, the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them.”

