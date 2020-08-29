https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/29/mitch-mcconnell-reelection-campaign-hires-nick-sandmann/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reelection campaign has hired former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann as a grassroots director, Sandmann announced Friday on Twitter.

Sandmann broke onto the national scene following a viral filmed encounter between himself and Native American protesters which was widely misrepresented by the media. Sandmann delivered an address to the Republican National Convention earlier this week, and is currently litigating a number of lawsuits against news organizations that he says nearly ruined his life.

Sandmann’s Twitter biography now lists him as a grassroots director for Team Mitch. (RELATED: The Real Story Behind The Catholic School Boys And Their Dust Up With A Native American Veteran)

finally got to add more to my bio than just my schools — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 28, 2020

“We’re excited to have Nicholas on Team Mitch. Along with our already strong team, his efforts to bring people together all across Kentucky will be critical to Senator McConnell’s victory this November,” McConnell Campaign Manager Kevin Golden told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Sandmann has already settled lawsuits against the Washington Post and CNN for their coverage of his interaction with protesters in 2019, with the news outlets dolling out large payments.

He described his experience at the 2019 protests and the effect of the subsequent media coverage during his RNC address on Tuesday.

“My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode. They did so without ever researching the full video of the incident, without ever investigating Mr. Philips’ motives, or without ever asking me for my side of the story,” Sandmann said. “And do you know why? Because the truth was not important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered. And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky, well so be it. That will teach him not to wear a MAGA hat.”

In his pitch for President Donald Trump and Republicans, Sandmann argued they would insist the media return to “objective journalism.”