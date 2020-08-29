https://justthenews.com/nation/st-louis-and-chicago-police-officers-shot-during-incidents-saturday-nightsunday-morning?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Violence against police continued this weekend as two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and two Chicago police officers were wounded in shootings.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden, Jr. said that one officer sustained a “head wound” and had been “very critically wounded” while the other officer sustained a “leg wound.” The person thought to be the suspect “ordered a couple out of their home” and sheltered in the home, the chief said. Authorities later said that the individual had been apprehended.

Several members of law enforcement have been shot while performing their duties in recent months: “What we have right now, we have our eighth officer shot since June the 1st,” Hayden said.

Early Sunday at 2:33 a.m. two Chicago police officers were shot during a traffic stop of a vehicle that met the description previously provided from a call about an individual driving with a gun.

According to Chicago Sun Times Supt. David Brown said that the authorities saw a firearm in the vehicle during the stop. The police broke the windows of the vehicle after the suspect seemed to get into the back seat and would not exit the vehicle. There was a struggle and the suspect shot the two officers, according to Brown, while another officer shot the suspect.

