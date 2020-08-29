https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/motorcycle-club-crashes-black-lives-matter-street-protest-florida-starts-chanting-usa-usa-video/

This wasn’t supposed to happen!

Black Lives Matter were having a perfectly fine protest against cops in Florida on Friday when several members of the local motorcycle club interrupted their march by revving their engines as they drove through the protest.

Of course, the cop-hating BLM activists complained to the police and demanded they be arrested on noise charges.

They hate cops until they need cops.

To make matters worse the bikers started chanting “USA! USA!…”

BLM left the area, but the motorcycles caught up with them and made them get out of the road. Punked twice #Murica pic.twitter.com/rnIavn0Ikk — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 29, 2020

Motorcycle group that crashed a BLM protest in New Port Richey Florida 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0PBwzkDavW — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 29, 2020

