It’s a multimillionaire love-fest!

Committed Pro-Castro Marxist Colin Kaepernick wrote a note to committed Chi-com stooge LeBron James this week thanking him for kneeling next to him in protest of America.

The two professional athletes made millions in America for playing sports.

Now they are using their energy to tear it down.

It is interesting how both of these dummies praised communists so they have that in common too.

Kaepernick thanked Lebron for staying true.

Colin Kaepernick sent a note of appreciation to LeBron James amid the NBA players’ strike over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend. James revealed the note on Instagram in the days after the players forced the NBA to postpone playoff games as they looked for ways to combat social injustice. Kaepernick, who started a movement in 2016 when he knelt during the national anthem, thanked James for helping to keep things moving. “Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true,” Kaepernick wrote in his note to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James replied on social media: “Standing/Kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you.” Colin Kaepernick sent a note to LeBron James thanking him for protesting. LeBron says he’s standing/kneeling next to Kap. (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/T5keNVaTHJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2020

