New footage emerged late this week of the shooting in Kenosha, which shows the moments right before Kyle Rittenhouse shot his first victim of the night, Joseph Rosenbaum. Another video that surfaced showed Rosenbaum earlier in the night antagonizing those who were armed and protecting businesses, saying, “Shoot me, n*****r.”

The August 25th incident happened amid violent riots and looting that broke out in the city following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday after Blake repeatedly resisted law enforcement officials and tried to enter a vehicle that a police union claims Blake was trying to steal.

The new video shows at around the 40-second mark, several seconds before Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, that Rosenbaum was clearly chasing Rittenhouse. The video then shows Rosenbaum throwing something at Rittenhouse.

Previously unseen footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha. He was being pursued by Rosenbaum before a single shot rang out, followed by four more shots. pic.twitter.com/VqFOPFR9ZU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 29, 2020

The criminal complaint against Rittenhouse, which outlines the six criminal charges that he is facing, highlights a witness account of what happened from Daily Caller reporter Richard McGinnis:

McGinnis stated that before the defendant reached the parking lot and ran across it, the defendant had moved from the middle of Sheridan Road to the sidewalk and that is when McGinnis saw a male (Rosenbaum) initially try to engage the defendant. McGinnis stated that as the defendant was walking Rosenbaum was trying to get closer to the defendant. When Rosenbaum advanced, the defendant did a “juke” move and started running. McGinnis stated that there were other people that were moving very quickly. McGinnis stated that they were moving towards the defendant. McGinnis said that according to what he saw the defendant was trying to evade these individuals.

A video analysis from The New York Times found that an unidentified third party was the first to fire off a shot just moments before Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum.

Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas filmed Rosenbaum earlier in the night, writing: “Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, ‘Shoot me, n***a.’”

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, “Shoot me, n***a.” pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

NBC Chicago reported:

On Tuesday, according to attorneys, Rittenhouse and a friend received information about a call for help from a local business owner, whose downtown Kenosha auto dealership was largely destroyed and needed help protecting his business. Kyle and the friend armed themselves with rifles and headed to the business. The attorneys stated that protesters threatened and taunted Rittenhouse several times as he and his friend stood guard at the business. They claim the 17-year-old became concerned about protesters injured in clashes with police, and went to provide first aid, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ in Milwaukee.

“Upon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle,” Rittenhouse’s attorneys said. “He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker.”

