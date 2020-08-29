https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/new-video-shows-kyle-rittenhouse-running-put-literal-dumpster-fire-attacked/

Newly uncovered footage shows Kyle Rittenhouse rushing with a fire extinguisher to put out a dumpster that the rioters had set ablaze.

This is yet another tidbit destroying the left’s narrative that Rittenhouse had “crossed state lines to kill protesters.”

Newly uncovered footage shows Kyle Rittenhouse bringing a fire extinguisher to the scene of the (literal) dumpster fire in Kenosha the rioters started, to help put it out. pic.twitter.com/0dlb5RzTQv

This new footage also aligns with Rittenhouse’s legal team’s explanation of what happened that evening.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Rittenhouse had worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha the day of the shooting. After work, he went to the local high school to help clean up graffiti on the building.

“Later in the day, they received information about a call for help from a local business owner, whose downtown Kenosha auto dealership was largely destroyed by mob violence,” a statement provided to the Gateway Pundit by Rittenhouse’s legal team explains. “Business owner needed help to protect what he had left of his life’s work, including two nearby mechanic’s shops. Kyle and a friend armed themselves with rifles due to the deadly violence gripping Kenosha and many other American cities, and headed to the business premises. The weapons were in Wisconsin and never crossed state lines.”

When Rittenhouse arrived at the mechanics shop, he and others stood guard to prevent further destruction. Later that night, long after the 8 p.m. curfew had passed, the police began to disperse a group of rioters. His lawyer, John M. Pierce, explains that while dispersing the mob, they maneuvered a mass of individuals down the street towards the auto shops. Rittenhouse and the others were threatened and taunted, but he did not react. “His intent was not to incite violence, but simply to deter property damage and use his training to provide first aid to injured community members,” Pierce says.

The statement says that by the final time that Rittenhouse returned to the gas station and “confirmed there were no more injured individuals who needed assistance, police had advanced their formation and blocked what would have been his path back to the mechanic’s shop. Kyle then complied with the police instructions not to go back there. Kyle returned to the gas station until he learned of a need to help protect the second mechanic’s shop further down the street where property destruction was imminent with no police were nearby.”

“As Kyle proceeded towards the second mechanic’s shop, he was accosted by multiple rioters who recognized that he had been attempting to protect a business the mob wanted to destroy. This outraged the rioters and created a mob now determined to hurt Kyle. They began chasing him down. Kyle attempted to get away, but he could not do so quickly enough. Upon the sound of a gunshot behind him, Kyle turned and was immediately faced with an attacker lunging towards him and reaching for his rifle. He reacted instantaneously and justifiably with his weapon to protect himself, firing and striking the attacker,” Pierce explains.

The legal fees and other costs of Rittenhouse’s defense will be provided through donations to #FightBack Foundation Inc., a Texas 501(c)(4) foundation created by John Pierce and Lin Wood to protect law- abiding American citizens whose rights are being trampled on by state and local governments that are more concerned with appeasing mobs than protecting those rights.

