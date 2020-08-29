https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nba-protest-social-justice-racism/2020/08/29/id/984463

Former President Barack Obama advised a small group of NBA players to launch a “social justice committee,” during a meeting earlier this week.

“As an avid basketball fan, President Obama speaks regularly with players and league officials,” spokesperson Katie Hill said. “When asked, he was happy to provide advice on Wednesday night to a small group of NBA players seeking to leverage their immense platforms for good after their brave and inspiring strike in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting.

Hill added, “They discussed establishing a social justice committee to ensure that the players’ and league’s actions this week led to sustained, meaningful engagement on criminal justice and police reform.”

Hill did not say which players Obama spoke with, but The Athletic has reported they included Chris Paul and LeBron James.

The meeting followed protests that saw athletes in the NBA and other sports leagues refuse to play games in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Obama’s first show of support for the first NBA strike this week when Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court to play in its first playoff game.

Obama tweeted:

“I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.”

