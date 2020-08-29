https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/one-shot-dead-portland-violent-demonstrations-enter-fourth-month?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One person was shot in the chest and pronounced dead Saturday night in Portland, Ore., as often violent protests city entered their fourth month, police said.

Officers found the victim in the downtown area shortly before 9 p.m. PDT after responding to a call about shots being fired.

The shooting occurred after supporters of President Trump earlier in the day held a large car rally in Oregon’s largest city and were confronted by a counter demonstration by Black Lives Matter.

Police have not indicated whether the shooting was connected to the dueling demonstrations.

