Earlier this week, Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to President Trump’s offer of federal assistance:

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

Almost right on cue, something happened:

Mayor Ted Wheeler refuses federal help from Trump —- Plot twist —- The rioters come to his apartment and demands he quits Life comes fast 😂🤣🙈 — PinkAboutIt ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@Pink_About_it) August 29, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up:

The block party protest calling for the Portland Portland police bureau to be defunded outside Ted Wheeler’s apartment building is in full swing. pic.twitter.com/QexP8Ns06g — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) August 29, 2020

At that point, some of the protest went from happening outside Wheeler’s apartment building, to inside:

BREAKING: Activists occupy Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment and aren’t leaving until he: resigns, abolishes the police by 2022 with no tech or private replacement, and allots saved resources to BIPOC communities and city services. #TearGasTed #AbolishPPB #WheelerResign pic.twitter.com/V5NsRG9tH3 — Rising Tide NA (@RisingTideNA) August 29, 2020

😂😂😂 Portland Black Lives Matter Have Chained Themselves Together in Lobby of Leftist Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Apartment https://t.co/NmwC3BRQ1k — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 29, 2020

Wheeler helped enable that behavior, so we hope he enjoys his new roomies:

You can bend your knee to the outrage mob until it breaks and it will never be enough. https://t.co/YiXJp0wbuy — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 29, 2020

The mayor’s finding that out, not that he’d ever admit it though.

The entire city of Portland has been taken over by a bunch of 20-30 something year olds, adult babies, who probably hate their dad and never worked a day in their life. https://t.co/5EM8X3iJrm — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) August 29, 2020

Why do they always have such ridiculous little displays? What’s the triangle for? https://t.co/duRyFdkHdj — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2020

Ted Wheeler sanctimoniously rebuffs Donald Trump’s offer of Federal support in countering the now endemic rioting and looting in Portland – then has his apartment occupied by the very progressivist gollums he defends and lauds. Irony is an invitation to humility https://t.co/8SaSJvei0Y — Michael Kinsella (@onwardmyhawkmen) August 29, 2020

I almost felt sorry for your neighbors in your apartment building affected by the mob now coming for you. But then I remembered that most of them probably voted for you. So they can enjoy more “powerful displays of solidarity” while you probably hide out elsewhere. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) August 29, 2020

Love that the mob Wheeler helped create is coming for him. — cutting crud (@cuttincrud) August 29, 2020

Endorsed. Both their occupation of Ted Wheeler’s apartment and getting rid of the police in Portland. Preferably tomorrow. Let’s see how Ted Wheeler likes it. Also, let’s see how Portland does without cops. Will it be a utopia or Mad Max world? Let’s find out! — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 29, 2020

We have a request being made to Barack Obama on behalf of Mayor Wheeler:

Can Ted Wheeler crash on your couch while protesters are occupying his apartment? https://t.co/6lmXawFkVK — Sam Valley (@SamValley) August 29, 2020

LOL.

***

