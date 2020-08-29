https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/police-berlin-halt-anti-coronavirus-protest/

(THE LOCAL) Police in Berlin have called off an 18,000-strong protest against coronavirus restrictions, saying protesters had not worn masks, as required by a court.

“Unfortunately, we have no other option,” Berlin police wrote on Twitter. “We’ve approached the leader of the demonstration and informed him that his assembly will be dissolved by the police. All the measures taken so far have not led to compliance with the conditions.”

