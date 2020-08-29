https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-ted-wheeler-riot-arson/2020/08/29/id/984476

Protesters in Portland gathered Friday in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s condo and the building that houses the city’s police union, The Oregonian reported.

They have asked Wheeler to resign due to a failure to properly handle police violence in Portland. David Kahn, who lives the building, said Wheeler was not home during the protest.

“I’m certain that if he was here tonight we probably could have arranged for something, but he’s not,” Kahn said.

Demonstrations, which many describe as peaceful, also happened in front of the Portland Police Association building.

But a police statement tells another story, saying protesters lit a mattress on fire and placed it against the door leading into the Portland Police Association building. It also said a dumpster was also set on fire closeby.

Police also said they tried to move protesters from the building and put the fire out while people threw rocks and other objects at them.

While police have said they arrested “multiple people,” it is not clear how many that was or on what they were charged with.

