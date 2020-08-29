https://www.theepochtimes.com/president-trump-to-visit-kenosha-on-tuesday_3481078.html

The White House has said that President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday after the city was rocked by riots when protests turned violent this week following the controversial shooting of Jacob Blake who was resisting police arrest during a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that the president will be traveling to the city to meet with local law enforcement officers and to “survey damage from the recent riots.” He added that the president’s schedule for the visit had not yet been fully outlined.

Trump was asked earlier on Saturday if he had plans to visit the city, which has since received help from National Guard soldiers from neighboring states, and the federal government, to bring the violence and unrest sparked by the shooting under control.

“Probably so,” Trump told reporters. “We’ve had tremendous success as you know,” he said of the enforcements sent to help the local police.

“We were finally able to get the go-ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard. Within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out and it became safe.”

The police officer responsible for the decision to open fire on Blake, Rusten Sheskey, has since been placed on administrative leave and is under investigation by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation under the state’s Department of Justice.

Sheskey shot Blake seven times after Blake resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him after they received a call from his ex-girlfriend for help. Blake had a warrant out for his arrest and a restraining order stipulating that he was not to approach his ex-girlfriend after an alleged sexual assault.

A criminal complaint obtained by The Epoch Times showed that Blake was charged in July with trespassing, third-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Blake admitted to having a knife in his possession at the time of the shooting. Department agents found a knife on the driver’s side of the floorboard of Blake’s car.

Read More DOJ Opens Civil Rights Probe Into Jacob Blake Shooting

Following the shooting, Blake was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains. Family attorneys told reporters on Aug. 25 that Blake had undergone multiple surgeries.

The 29-year-old’s mother, Julia Jackson, has denounced Sheskey’s use of force, saying that her family is “very hurt” and “quite frankly disgusted.”

With reporting by Janita Kan.

