https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-tours-distribution-center-lake-charles-louisiana-surveys-damage-hurricane-laura-neighborhood-video/

President Trump on Saturday traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana to survey the damage from Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 storm this week.

Lake Charles was hit hard by the hurricane so President Trump traveled to Louisiana to meet with residents and survey the damage.

President Trump toured a distribution center in Lake Charles, Louisiana and was received with a warm welcome.

TRENDING: Kyle Rittenhouse Was Working as a Lifeguard in Kenosha the Day of the Shooting, Went to Clean Vandalism at School After Work

WATCH:

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump tours a distribution center in Lake Charles, Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/M19fgeU7iS — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2020

President Trump also walked through neighborhoods in Lake Charles to survey the damage.

WATCH:

WATCH: President Trump surveys damage from Hurricane Laura in a neighborhood in Lake Charles, LA. pic.twitter.com/EYleEptMMU — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2020

Meanwhile Biden has not made a media appearance in days as he vacations in his $2.7 million Delaware beach house.

According to reports, at least 10 people perished and there is up to $12 billion in damage from Hurricane Laura.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

